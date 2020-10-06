Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Elizabeth Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Mary Elizabeth, 84, passed away on October 3, 2020. She was the widow of James Barton Hutchinson. They shared 50 years of marriage together. Born in Danville, Virginia, she was the daughter of Rozelle and Heath deButts. She graduated from John Marshall High School in Richmond, Virginia. She was employed most recently at the Virginia General Assembly. She loved playing bridge and hand and foot with her friends; as well as spending time with her children, grandson and great-grandson. She will be remembered for her sweet nature and her quirky sense of humor. She is survived by her sister, Anne deButts; her children, Kim and Jeff Hutchinson; her grandson, Zach Hutchinson; and her great-grandson, Coulson Hutchinson; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The funeral service will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or the American Heart Association.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
As President of Woody Funeral Home, I extend our deepest sympathy from all our staff for your loss. We are committed to providing the utmost care to you at this time and throughout the days to come. Our purpose is to assist and serve you in a manner that exceeds your expectations. We pledge to strive to merit the trust you have reposed in us.
Bernie Henderson
October 6, 2020