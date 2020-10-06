HUTCHINSON, Mary Elizabeth, 84, passed away on October 3, 2020. She was the widow of James Barton Hutchinson. They shared 50 years of marriage together. Born in Danville, Virginia, she was the daughter of Rozelle and Heath deButts. She graduated from John Marshall High School in Richmond, Virginia. She was employed most recently at the Virginia General Assembly. She loved playing bridge and hand and foot with her friends; as well as spending time with her children, grandson and great-grandson. She will be remembered for her sweet nature and her quirky sense of humor. She is survived by her sister, Anne deButts; her children, Kim and Jeff Hutchinson; her grandson, Zach Hutchinson; and her great-grandson, Coulson Hutchinson; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The funeral service will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
or the American Heart Association
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2020.