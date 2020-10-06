CROMER, Mr. Marvin O., age 97, of Blackstone, widower of Sarah G. Cromer, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. Marvin is survived by his son, M. Thomas D. Cromer; and wife, Amber B. Cromer; and one niece. He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara C. Hawks. Mr. Cromer was the Vice-President and Treasurer of Garrett, Moon, & Pool, Inc. He served as the former Building Inspector for Nottoway County and Logistics Officer at Ft. Pickett, Va. He gave God his top priority, for his belief in Him and His Holy Word was very strong. Mr. Cromer was a member of the Blackstone Christian Church DOC since August 1948, serving as a Trustee, Elder, Sunday school teacher, Chairman of the Board and Superintendent of Sunday School. Mr. Cromer served as President of the Sixth District Christian Churches and as a member on the regional board church, Disciples of Christian Church in Virginia. He served as Worshipful Master of the Blackstone Masonic Lodge No. 79 A.F. & A.M., also as the Trustee, Treasurer and Secretary. Mr. Cromer served as Past Worthy Patron of the Eastern Star, Nottoway Chapter 175 at Blackstone and Past Worthy Patron of Bethlehem Chapter No. 15, Crewe, Va. In 1991, he served as Grand Representative to Massachusetts from VA Order of the Eastern Star. Mr. Cromer was a former member of Civil Air Patrol, a member of the Nottoway Flying Club and a holder of a Private Pilot's license until 2011. He was a lifetime member of the Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department with 34 years of service and served as Chaplain until 1990. Mr. Cromer was a member of the VFW Post 7897 and served in the U.S. Army from March 1943 to August 1945 as a Paratrooper and Glider Infantryman, during World War II with the 193rd Glider Infantry, 513th Parachute Regiment, 17th Airborne Division. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home, 1400 South Main Street, Blackstone. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment to follow in Lakeview Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.hamnermcmillian.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2020.