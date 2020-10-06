SLEMAKER, Charles Irwin, II, 65, passed away on October 3, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Doris and Charles Slemaker; wife, Shannon Slemaker; son, Michael Tunstall; and brother, Mark Slemaker. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who was a man of the outdoors. He loved fishing, gardening, canoeing and enjoyed romantic trips to the Caribbean with the love of his life, Shannon.



Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Jennifer Sobey; Karen Graff, Katherine McDowell and husband, Steven and Amanda Slemaker; numerous grandchildren; brother, Phillip Slemaker and wife, Elaine; sister, Bonnie Lemley; sister-in-law, Alice Slemaker; and close friends, Forrest and Cynthia McGee. The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, at Altmeyer Denbigh Chapel (12893 Jefferson Ave., Newport News, Va. 23608). Social distancing and face masks are required. Arrangements in care of Cremation Society of Virginia - Newport News Office.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2020.