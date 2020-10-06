KATZ , Doris B., 85, of Glen Allen, Virginia, passed away at St. Mary's Hospital on Saturday, October 3, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born on November 3, 1934, in Philadelphia, Pa. She moved to Richmond at a young age and graduated from John Marshall High School in Richmond, Va., and also attended RPI for two years. She married right out of high school to the love of her life, Albert S. Katz. They spent over 62 years together raising a family and traveling to such places as Israel, Spain, Africa, Japan and many of the states. While raising three sons, she worked at numerous accounting and bookkeeping jobs, including a local advertising agency, stationery and greeting card business, dental office and roofing company. She then helped her son, Bernie, build a successful food service and catering company, Thyme Out Food Services.
She had many passions and interests. She loved to knit, crochet and needlepoint, and had a fondness for making afghan blankets, tallit bags and pillows. In her retirement years, she had a weekly mahjong game with a close circle of friends which she frequently hosted at her house and was an avid participant in her Wyndham neighborhood book club. She loved to cook and bake, especially her holiday specials, including her Matzah Ball Soup, Potato Latkes and Kugel which will all be sorely missed. Her famous feta cheese pasta salad was always the hit of Sunday cookouts.
In her later years, she loved spending time with her grandchildren, Jesslyn and Lila Rose who called her "Granda." Granda attended countless dance and piano recitals, Hatt Theater plays, dance team competitions and horseback riding lessons, treating them like the daughters she never had. She taught them to sew, bake and just enjoyed time with them talking and guiding them with her life experiences.
Doris was preceded in death by her father and mother, Albert and Anne Bleicher; one brother, Edwin Bleicher; her loving husband of 62 years, Albert S. Katz; and two sons, Mark A. Katz and Bernard F. Katz. Doris is survived by one son, Lee, his wife, Jennifer; two granddaughters, Jesslyn and Lila Rose; and a daughter in-law, Graciela.
A private graveside service will be held for family members and close friends at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 7, at Richmond Beth-El Cemetery at Forest Lawn. To view the graveside service live, a link can be found at blileys.com
. The family will have a public gathering with friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. following the graveside service at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice
.
The family would also like to thank the fourth-floor nurses and doctors of St. Mary's Hospital who treated her with dignity and respect during her last weeks of battling her illness.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2020.