Edward Fitzgerald "Boo, Bubble Gum" Johnson
JOHNSON, Edward Fitzgerald "Boo, Bubble Gum", 56, formerly of Fulton, departed this this life October 3, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Evelyn Kizzie Johnson; sister, Edith D. Johnson; uncle, Clarence R. Kizzie; niece, Sandra L. Johnson; special friend and companion, Sandra D. Barley; and extended family and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, VA 23223
Oct
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, VA 23223
