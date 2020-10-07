BURLEIGH, David C., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Friday, October 2, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; children, Steven (Andrea) and Shannon (Sean). He was Pop Pop to Lily, Paisley, Alyssa, Ezra, SJ, Junior and Jeb. David's passion was decorating for Christmas, including being on the Tacky Light Tour. David's inurnment service is scheduled for Friday, October 9, at 2 p.m. at Westhampton Memorial Park's Mausoleum.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2020.