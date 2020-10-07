Menu
Chad Wesley Cox
1967 - 2020
BORN
1967
DIED
2020
COX, Chad Wesley, 53, of Chester, Va., passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. Born June 19, 1967, in Richmond, Va., to the late Fredric Wayne Cox and Lillian Flores Jones. He is survived by his sister, Laurie Trent; brother, Todd Cox (Timmy Hall); nieces, Tiffany Trent, Hannah Reames (Stephen) and Jessalyn Trent; great-nephews, Wyatt Wingo and A.J. Powe; as well as numerous extended family and friends. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at J. T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Chester, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road, Chester, VA 23831
