Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Barbara Arlin Harris
HARRIS, Barbara Arlin, 76, of Roanoke, formerly of Hopewell, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. She was a daughter of the late James Earl Evans and Margaret Elizabeth Evans. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, William Harrison Harris; and her daughter, Cynthia Bass. Surviving her are a grandson, Zachary Bass; sister, Linda Evans; great-nephew, Brad Evans (Chelsea); sister, Lisa Evans; great-niece, Zoey Evans; aunt, Bernell Scalf (Jim); and great-great-niece and nephew, Harper and Jack Evans. Services will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomeroanoke.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.