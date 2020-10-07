HARRIS, Barbara Arlin, 76, of Roanoke, formerly of Hopewell, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. She was a daughter of the late James Earl Evans and Margaret Elizabeth Evans. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, William Harrison Harris; and her daughter, Cynthia Bass. Surviving her are a grandson, Zachary Bass; sister, Linda Evans; great-nephew, Brad Evans (Chelsea); sister, Lisa Evans; great-niece, Zoey Evans; aunt, Bernell Scalf (Jim); and great-great-niece and nephew, Harper and Jack Evans. Services will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomeroanoke.com
