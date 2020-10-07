REUBEN, Philip R., 62, of Richmond, departed this life on September 30, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Eva Reuben; three children, Kiera Reuben, Shaun Ali and Dawn Lyons; two brothers, two sisters and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.