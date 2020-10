KNIGHT, Evelyn Wynn, 75, of Quinton, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 4, 2020. A graveside service will take place 2 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Samaria Baptist Church cemetery. A visitation will be held today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge, Va. 23140. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com