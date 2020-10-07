FLEENOR, Eric Noel, May 21, 1954 to October 1, 2020.



Eric was born in Charlotte, N.C., to Emma Lou and Elger N. Fleenor Jr. He was the oldest of five children, survived by his siblings, Carl, Denise, Neal and David; along with several nieces and a nephew; daughter, Erica Noel and granddaughter, Melody Noel; in addition to future son-in-law, Chris Way; and granddaughter-in-law, Ellie. He was engaged to Carol Robertson, and Erica Noel Fleenor was born on September 13, 1986. Soon after, Eric became a single father and moved back to Richmond, Virginia, with Erica. Raising his only child by himself, Eric lived a life full of family, love, intellectual curiosity and hard work. In addition to his enjoyment for motorcycles, Chevrolet Corvettes and Indy Car, Eric had a love for engineering and architecture. Using the plans from a Popular Mechanics magazine article, Eric inverted a bicycle frame and built it into a most unique tall bike, using one steel pipe as the steering mechanism. Concluding a long and distinguished career, Eric retired last year as a construction superintendent with Whiting-Turner. His last project and crowning achievement was refurbishing Thomas Jefferson's UNESCO site Rotunda at the University of Virginia under historic architectural guidelines. Eric started work early in his life by delivering newspapers at age 9, then worked at a drug store, and installed TV antennas for Bill May TV. Pursuing his lifelong love for architecture, Eric began a lifetime career in carpentry with local construction companies. Eric also had a passion for scuba diving and spent two years as a professional, deep-dive underwater welder on oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico with Oceaneering International. After returning to Richmond in 1988, he began carpentry work for the Carpenters' Local Union, where years later he found his calling with Whiting-Turner Construction. Eric remained with Whiting-Turner for the rest of his career, working his way up to Head Superintendent of construction, and recently retired in May 2019 around age 65. Among the many projects he worked on and oversaw as Safety Supervisor and Project Superintendent, include Kings Dominion amusement rides: The Italian Job, The Intimidator 305 and The Outer Limits Flight Of Fear, just to name a few; White Oak semi-conductor facility in Henrico County; semi-conductor plant in Raleigh, North Carolina; renovation of Miller & Rhoads into condominiums and hotel; adaptive re-use of Tobacco Row Apartments; renovation of the University of Richmond Crenshaw swimming pool building into the George M. Modlin Center for the Arts; Bon Secours Saint Francis Family Hospital, where his only biological granddaughter was born, Melody Noel Fleenor, in 2009; renovation of The Rotunda at the University of Virginia (UNESCO site). Services will include a viewing on Thursday, October 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's Funeral Home on Staples Mill Road, followed by a memorial on Saturday, October 10, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Westhampton Cemetery on Patterson Ave. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local SPCA in honor of Eric.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2020.