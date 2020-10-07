LEONARD, Pamela G., 66, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away October 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Lorraine Leonard; and sister, Brenda White. She is survived by her loving husband, Gary Sutton; daughter, Michelle McCauley (Richard); grandsons, Bryan, Brandon, Tyler and Austin; great-granddaughter, Blair; sister, Vicki Hall (Norman); and many other loving relatives and friends. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 1:30 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2020.