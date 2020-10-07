BLACKLEY, Glenna Mae Vance, much beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was preceeded in death by Claiborne Fuller Blackley Jr., her husband and soulmate of 68 years. She was born in Cushing, Oklahoma, to Glen E. Vance and Nellie Stilwell Vance. She attended Oklahoma State University and Richmond Professional Institute, but set aside career to be a wife and mother. After her children were in college and high school, she took the job of clinic attendant at Douglas S. Freeman High School, which she held for 20 years. She was a kind and listening ear to many DSF students. She leaves behind her daughter, Margaret B. Lindsay (Charles); her son, Claiborne F. Blackley III (Cindy); her daughter, Sarah B. Beck (Gregg); her son, John R. Blackley; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2020.