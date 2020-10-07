MARANO, Nellie Mae "Moo-Moo", 91, of Richmond, went home to be with her Lord on October 4, 2020. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was born in Page County, Va., grew up in Scottsville, settled and lived her life in Richmond. She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Sydney Carl Marano "Pop." She leaves behind two sons, Sydney D. Marano (Beverly) and Dennis F. Marano (Linda); three grandchildren, Ryan Heizer (Brett), Aryn Wilberger (Doug) and Whitney Marano (Zach); five great-grandchildren, Blake and Nash Heizer, Maeleigh and Waylon Wilberger and Collins Marano; sister, Susie Mills of Charlottesville; and many extended family members. She was a member of Fairmont Christian Church and a resident at the Masonic Home of Virginia. Her employment career included Life Insurance Company of Virginia and Costco. She enjoyed reading, sharing her faith, spending time with all the children and returning to Charlottesville. Her life was fulfilled with the joy of giving to others with her unselfish heart and everlasting smile. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on October 8, at Signal Hill Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the staff at the Masonic Home of Virginia and Ascend Hospice Care.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2020.