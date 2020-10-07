BOOTH, Yvonne E., departed this life September 27, 2020. She leaves to cherish her legacy three sons, Antoine L. Sr., Michael J. and Aaron R. Booth; daughter in-law, Laverne F. Booth; five siblings, Pricillia Wells-Reynolds, Jacqueline E. Parker, William D. Easley Jr. (Makeda), Schnelle E. Gresham and Dr. Wayland A. Easley; five grandchildren, Dylan (Stephanie), Antoine II, Nyla, Azahn and Nia; two great-grandchildren, Josiah and Uriah; four nephews, Maurice, Dmitriyev (Laura), Billy and Ryland; six nieces, Dr. Shaunielle (Joseph), Michelle, Marquita (Kevin), Danielle (Alvin), Helena and Mia; a host of great-nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery 3101 Nine Mile Rd., Thursday, 11 a.m. Family and friends are asked to kindly assemble 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home (no viewing).