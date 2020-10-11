Menu
Tammie M. Darko
DARKO, Tammie M., 57, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, in her home with her family present, after a brief battle with a brain tumor. Survivors include her husband, Chris Darko; her daughters, Alex Vaughan and Andie Darko; grandson, Kamari Robinson; mother, Jane McGraw; and brother, Frank McGraw II. She was preceded in death by her father, Frank McGraw. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23294. Interment will be private. Memorials may be made to, Cullather Brain Tumor Quality of Life Center, 5875 Bremo Road, South Medical Building, Suite 108, Richmond, Va. 23226. Online guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy, Richmond, VA 23294
Tammie, your energy and smile were infectious. You will be deeply missed. Chris and the kids, we are so sorry for this loss. Our thoughts are with yall during this difficult time. Please do not hesitate to ask us for anything. Many healing vibes yalls way.
Vicki Englehart
October 7, 2020
My sweet friend you will be greatly missed. While you fly high we have got your family with us always. Chris and the kids we love you and are here for you during this unimaginable time. Prays to all.
Amanda and Andy
October 7, 2020