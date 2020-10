COPELAND, Donald "Donnie" Charles, 58, went to be with his Lord on October 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Suzy; and two children, Kelsea and Zachary. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., where a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 10, at 10 a.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2020.