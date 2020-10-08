LITTLE, Ellen Smith, 79, of Midlothian, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Les Little; children, Deanise Halderman and Steven Little (Joan Shifflett); grandchildren, Jessica Thomas (Daniel), Justin Halderman, Morgan Sanderson (Max) and Stephanie Martinez; great-grandchildren, Sarah and Samantha Martinez, Jessica and Jaela Halderman, Noah and Andi Sanderson; and brother, Curtis Burgdrof. Ellen is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 12, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, at the Morrissett Chapel. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.