BAILEY, Mrs. Rochelle R., 63, of Columbia, Va., departed this life on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center. She is survived by her husband, Ambus Bailey; son, Ambus Bailey III (Shirlene); two daughters, Virginia McLean and Deoniesa Bailey; four brothers. Her remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home of Cumberland, Va. Private graveside services will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church, Columbia, Va. Reverend Joseph Allen Jr. officiating.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2020.