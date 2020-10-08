Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rochelle R. Bailey
BAILEY, Mrs. Rochelle R., 63, of Columbia, Va., departed this life on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center. She is survived by her husband, Ambus Bailey; son, Ambus Bailey III (Shirlene); two daughters, Virginia McLean and Deoniesa Bailey; four brothers. Her remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home of Cumberland, Va. Private graveside services will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church, Columbia, Va. Reverend Joseph Allen Jr. officiating.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Graveside service
PRIVATE -- Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church
, Columbia, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.