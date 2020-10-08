CANNADAY, Quincy Wimbush, On Friday, October 2, 2020, God saw fit to pick one of His most precious and beautiful flowers, Quincy Wimbush Cannaday, to adorn His Heavenly Garden in the House of the Lord. She departed this earthly realm to claim her reward of eternal rest for her life of service well-lived.
Quincy was born on March 4, 1953, to the late Elois Wimbush LaPrade, and was one of seven children. At the age of three, she was lovingly adopted by the late Alphonza Wimbush and Fannie Louise Howard Wimbush, who not only raised Quincy, they devoted their lives to her well-being and providing her a happy home, as well as instilling sound values of loving God, family and self-respect for others, the value of education and a remarkable work ethic, all of which influenced Quincy throughout her entire life.
She was an exceptional student who was educated in the Roanoke City Public Schools, graduating from William Fleming High School with the Class of 1971. She continued her education at Virginia Commonwealth University, then at Hampton Institute (now Hampton University), where she received her bachelor's degree in nursing in 1976, then began her career at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Quincy met the man who would become the love and joy of her life for over 43 years, Billy K. Cannaday Jr. After establishing her career, Quincy and Billy were joined in holy matrimony on November 27, 1976. Their indelible love and support created a powerful and successful life and beautiful life force in their lovely daughter, the late Lauren Michelle Cannaday, who passed away near her fourth birthday due to illness. She was a completely devoted, loving, nurturing and skillful parent who was thrilled to be Lauren's mother and delighted in every moment they shared as a family.
Quincy continued her career as a geriatric psychiatric nurse at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Va., for many years. She championed for those in need. Quincy was a reassuring force of support, encouragement and assistance and gave generously of time, talents and resources, which was a source of great comfort to all she uplifted.
She was preceded in glory by her cherished daughter, Lauren Michelle Cannaday; her beloved parents, Alphonza and Fannie Louise Wimbush; mother, Elois Wimbush LaPrade; and siblings, Joann LaPrade Day and Thelma Jean Hunt.
Those blessed to cherish the life, love and legacy of this caring woman include her adoring husband of 43 years, Billy K. Cannaday Jr.; siblings, William LaPrade, John LaPrade, Ronnie Wimbush, Robert Wimbush and Constance LaPrade Durham; brother-in-law, Mannsville "Wray" Cannaday; special cousin, Carolyn Sue Campbell; cousins, William M. "Bill" Hankins, Larry P. Toliver and Geri Beane; a host of loving family members including the Cannaday, LaPrade, Wimbush, and Howard families; and many family members, friends, loved ones from childhood, fellow students, former colleagues, neighbors and the communities in which she resided and contributed her gifts.
A Celebration of Life will be held privately. Inurnment will be in Williams Memorial Park, Roanoke, Va.
Arrangements by Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory, 1002 Moorman Avenue NW, Roanoke, Va. 24016.
