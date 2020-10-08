Menu
Jeffrey Ray "Luke" Henley
HENLEY, Mr. Jeffrey Ray "Luke", 60, of Goochland, Va., peacefully drifted into eternal rest on Monday, October 5, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Claude and Lorine Henley; six children, seven siblings and a host of other relatives and friends. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va. A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Glen Allen, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
, Glen Allen, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Robert Mealy Funeral Home
