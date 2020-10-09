LALIBERTE, Helen J., 80, originally from Baltimore, Maryland, passed in the comfort of her Glen Allen, Virginia home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She with unending love leaves behind her daughter, Karen Steinruck (Kevin); son, Richard Laliberte (Susanne); grandchildren, Kevin, Kai-Elle, Amanda, Blake and Kamryn; two precious great-grandchildren, Kingston and Jordai; sisters, Dorothy, Patricia, Irma and Frances; many much-loved nieces and nephews; and gratefully accepted as her chosen family, Tom, Pamela and Mason Steinruck. Helen was predeceased by her beloved husband, Richard Laliberte; and infant daughter, Lisa; her parents, Stephen and Helen Martin; her sister, Dolores; brothers, Robert, Donald, Richard and Stephen Martin. A gathering of friends and family will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. October 11, 2020, at Bliley's-8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, Va., with a celebration of Helen's life following directly after. For condolences, see www.blileys.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2020.