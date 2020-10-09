Menu
SYKES, Mrs. Sharon, age 55, of Richmond, formerly of Massachusetts, departed this life September 30, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Alonzo Sykes; two sons, Brandon Salters and McKenzie L. Sykes; two grandchildren; two sisters, Angela and Awanda Salters; one brother, Charles Williams; two aunts, three uncles, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Saturday, at 12 noon. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 11:45 a.m.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
October 9, 2020