LEBO, Kevin Lawrence, 65, of Annapolis, Maryland, died on September 13, 2020. Those who miss him include his mother, Patricia Lebo of Richmond, Virginia; his children, Kimberly and Caroline (beau, Alex Dean); their siblings, Alex Maymir (Ashley) and Vanessa Maymir; and Kevin's siblings, Kathleen Combs (Tommy), Kyle and Karen. Kevin honorably served in the Armed Forces and later the Army Reserve. He retired from the United States Capitol Hill Police after 20 years. Kevin took his children to as many concerts and Nats, Caps and Redskins games as possible. He supported them in whatever they chose to do. He was thoughtful, well-read and reserved. We are happy that he had time to enjoy his retirement. He is missed.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2020.