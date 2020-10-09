ALLEN, Wilmer Erby, Sr., "Paw Paw," 85, of Richmond, passed away after he lost a long, courageous battle against multiple illnesses. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lillie and G.W. Allen Sr.; and his brother, G.W. Jr. He is survived by two children, Dana Preble (Tom) and W.E. Jr. "Sonny" Allen (Pam); four granddaughters, Lauren Martin, Danielle Everett, Katelyn Walker and Kodie Allen; three great-granddaughters; extended families of Chris and Cary Phillips. Wilmer was a retired Excavating Contractor and Home Builder. He enjoyed auto racing and his family owned the original Richmond Raceway. He attended many hot rod events. The family will receive friends Sunday, October 11, 2020, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill. A graveside service will be held Monday, October 12, 2020, 3 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.