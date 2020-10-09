Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Andrew Bassette Jr.
BASSETTE, Andrew, Jr., age 66, of Richmond, departed this life September 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by one son, Demond Walker. He is survived by one daughter, Andrea Robertson (Damaris); two sons, Andra Brown (Tashina) and Arkie Robinson; 11 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; one sister, Angela Scroggins; and two brothers, Keith Bassette and Kevin Bassette; three aunts, a host of nieces, nephews; and cousins, among them a devoted, Lynetta Thompson; other relatives and friends, among them his devoted companion, Patricia Robinson. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Graveside services will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at Riverview Cemetery.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
October 9, 2020