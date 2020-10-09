HUTCHESON, Margaret Ann, (known to the people she loved as "Gran" or "Maggie,") passed away on October 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 plus years, Donald Hutcheson; and is survived by daughters, Sharron Abell, Lee Ann (Hal) Breedlove; and son, Michael Hutcheson; brother, Rick Barnes; and grandchildren, Jonathan Breedlove, Meagan Abell and Shannon Breedlove (Jeremy). She was an active member of Huguenot Road Baptist Church as a youth leader (Mama Smurf), an engaged and spirited part of many mission trips and highly treasured in her congregation. She cherished her many years as part of the Richmond Sail and Power Squadron, and serving as First Vice President of the Nautigals. Margaret Ann loved not only her family and her church, but every person she met; her light touched countless lives and her memory will live on for many years to come. Immense thanks to The Bickford and At Home Hospice for their wonderful care of her; she adored you all. The family will receive visitors on Saturday, October 10, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's Funeral Home - 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 11, at 2 p.m. and a livestream of the service will be available on www.blileys.com
. Instead of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Huguenot Road Baptist Church, 15025 Huguenot Rd., Richmond, Va. 23235
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2020.