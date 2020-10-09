ZIMMER, Lisa Darlene, Our beloved wife, mother and Memaw, Lisa Darlene Zimmer (Williams), age 63, of Richmond, Virginia, passed on October 7, 2020, surrounded by family. Born August 17, 1957, in Howard County, Maryland, she was a daughter of the late Gordon and Roberta Williams. Lisa was the beloved wife of Richard, with whom she shared 30 years of marriage. Lisa is survived by her husband, Richard; daughter, Jennifer (husband, Chris); son, Matthew; granddaughter, Abby; and grandson, Logan. Lisa is also survived by two sisters, Wendy and Sherry; and was preceded in death by one sibling. Lisa loved to visit West Virginia. She tried to spend much time with family (cousins, aunts and uncles) and friends. Her grandchildren, Abby and Logan, were a source of great joy. Services will be held Saturday, October 10, at 12 p.m. at Harry H. Witzkes Funeral Home - 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, Md. 21043



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2020.