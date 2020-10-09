Menu
Diane Selena Carter Walton
WALTON, Diane Selena Carter, entered eternal rest on October 2, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, David A. and Rashon J. Carter; mother, Polly J. Carter; brother, Wilbert R. Carter; sister, Annie C. Thompson; and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., today, from 4 to 6 p.m. and where funeral service will be held Sunday, October 11, 1 p.m.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Lying in State
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Chiles' Funeral Home, Inc.
2100 Fairmount Avenue, Richmond, VA 23223
Oct
11
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Chiles' Funeral Home, Inc.
2100 Fairmount Avenue, Richmond, VA 23223
Funeral services provided by:
Chiles' Funeral Home, Inc.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Chiles Funeral Home
October 9, 2020