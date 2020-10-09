SATTERFIELD, Philip Thomas "Tom", son of Mrs. and Mrs. Philip A. Satterfield, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020. Born on November 9, 1951, Tom enjoyed hunting quail with his dad and their dogs, Buzz and Spot. He was second baseman on the Halifax County Dixie Youth baseball team that went to the finals of the Dixie Youth World Series in 1964. Tom also had a lifelong love of golf. In 1970, Tom left South Boston to attend The University of Virginia. While in Charlottesville, Tom joined the Eta chapter of Delta Kappa Epsilon Fraternity, eventually becoming the President of the house. After UVA, Tom settled in Richmond, Va., to begin a 46-year career in the Surety Bond business. Tom was not only known as a sharp businessman, but also a loyal and loving son, brother, uncle, friend and godfather. He shared endless fun times with friends taking trips to UVA football and basketball games, Baltimore Orioles baseball games and many golf trips. He also loved to host friends for cookouts and good times at his home. Tom is survived by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Philip A. Satterfield of South Boston; his sister and brother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. H. Anderson Berry III of Charlotte, N.C.; and his beloved nephews, Harry Anderson (Jake) Berry IV (Kathryn) of Wilmington, N.C. and Philip Addison Satterfield Berry of Chicago, Ill. Everyone will miss Tom's quick wit and kind heart. His final days were spent surrounded by numerous close friends and family. There will be a celebration of Tom's life at a later date. Please consider the American Heart Association
in memory of Tom's life, well lived.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2020.