One of the many nice childhood memories I have of Mr. B is from their time living in Smithtown, NY. My best friend was his eldest daughter Michelle. We would have a lot of sleepovers at their house and mine. And if it was a Sat. or Sunday morning, Mr. B would like to go out early and get the paper and go to Alpine Bakery in town and get their delicious Boston cream donuts for everyone. And he always had a big hug for me and his daughters when I was over there. He made me feel so welcome. Mr. B had so much Southern charm. He will be missed....... Love, Elaine

Elaine Wright Friend October 4, 2020