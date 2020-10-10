SLAUGHTER, Alexander Hoke, 82, of Richmond, passed away on October 5, 2020, after a prolonged illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Hoke and E.R. "Butch" Slaughter; and is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Peeples Slaughter; son, David A. Slaughter (Jodie); brother, Edward R. Slaughter Jr. (Anne); and sister, Mary Hoke Slaughter; and loving nieces and nephews. Born in Charlottesville on November 24, 1937, Alex graduated from Woodberry Forest School, Yale University and the University of Virginia School of Law, and continued to support these institutions enthusiastically throughout his life. During a distinguished legal career at McGuire Woods, his charitable and pro bono efforts earned him numerous honors, including the Hill-Tucker Public Service Award from the Richmond Bar Association. Magnanimous yet self-effacing, Alex had a relentless intellectual curiosity and a wry sense of humor, and took genuine joy in serious conversation. He was a superb athlete, from his youthful exploits in wrestling, football and tennis to his later years as a marathoner. He loved to be in the outdoors with his family and their dogs. Alex's compassion for the sick and homeless and for animals led him to become extensively involved in community organizations, including The Daily Planet, where he served as president of the board of directors. He was also a loyal member of St. James's Episcopal Church and served the parish and diocese tirelessly in various capacities. Alex's formal accomplishments and activities, numerous as they were, can only begin to capture the deep qualities of kindness and decency that made him so beloved by all who knew him. His life was an inspiration to his family, colleagues, friends, fellow parishioners and the wider communities that he served. Family and friends will be received at Bliley's Funeral Home-Central Chapel, 3801 Augusta Ave., on Monday, October 12, 2020, between 4 and 8 p.m. A private service will be held there for family members and close friends at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 13 (for a livestream see www.blileys.com
), followed by a graveside service at Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Daily Planet Health Services, the Richmond SPCA and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.