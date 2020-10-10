BASSETT, Charles Leland (Lee), of Midlothian, Va., passed away peacefully with family at his side on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was 82 years old.
Lee was a loving and generous husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Becky; their three children, Todd Bassett (Robin) of Richmond, Jeffrey Bassett (Kate Hershey) of Richmond and Julie Bassett Thompson (Scott) of Atlanta; as well as eight grandchildren, Kate White (Stephen), Henry and Jack Bassett, Madison and Cole Bassett and Bennett, Grant and Rebecca Thompson.
Lee was born and raised in Prospect Park, Pa., and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Duke University in 1959 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He went on to earn his MBA from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1964, during which time he met and married his wife, Becky, who was a nursing student at Watts Hospital in Durham, N.C. He and Becky later settled in Richmond.
In 1972, Lee started his own business, Fi-Tech, Inc., a manufacturer's representative and industrial distribution company. He dedicated over 30 years to growing the business, expanding into Mexico and leading numerous acquisitions of manufacturers in the United Kingdom, extending Fi-Tech's global footprint. Lee was a hard-working, determined and loyal businessman who built lasting friendships with many of his principals and customers, as well as his employees. While he demanded much from his employees, he was dedicated to them in return, with many of them having worked at Fi-Tech for their whole careers. Above all, it brought him great joy to have his three children involved in the business with him.
In addition to running his business, Lee was active in the community, serving on the Board at John Tyler Community College for many years as Vice Chairman and Chairman. He also served as the Board Chairman of Regency Bank and subsequently on the Board of MainStreet Bank. He was a devoted Duke Basketball fan and was actively involved at Duke in many volunteer capacities. He received the Pratt School of Engineering's Distinguished Service Award and the Charles A. Dukes Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service to Duke. Lee had received several scholarships during his time as a student, and he never forgot this generosity to him.
Lee was an avid traveler, having traveled to all seven continents, and he was always up for a new adventure. He cherished the trips he took with friends and family, especially the many family trips he and Becky took with their children and grandchildren. He loved knowing that he had passed on this adventurous spirit and his love of travel to them. Lee's travels also led to a passion for collecting wine. One of the things that brought him the most joy was simply enjoying a great bottle of wine with friends and family.
Lee also had a strong interest in animal welfare and a love of animals, especially cats. He adopted many cats throughout his life. Through his support and guidance, he led numerous initiatives at Richmond Animal League, including a program to reduce the cost of cat adoptions, as well as enhancements to the cat habitat within the RAL shelter.
The family will be holding a private service. They wish to thank Lee's many caregivers at the Pearl at Watkins Centre, as well as Tish, Verdell, Carol and especially Rhonda, for her tender care and generous love for Lee. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Richmond Animal League, 11401 International Drive, Richmond, Va. 23236, RAL.org
or a charity of your choice
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.