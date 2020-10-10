TIBBS, Pamela Gayle Tyree, 59, passed away on October 7, 2020. She was born in Richmond and was the daughter of the late Herbert and Gladys Smith Tyree. She had a great love for gardening, making quilts and taking care of her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Donald Ray Tibbs; her children, April Loscomb, Michael Martin, Elaine Matheny and Candice Sibley; many brothers and sisters and seven grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. Due to COVID-19, masks are required and also social distancing. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, Va., is in charge of arrangements.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2020.