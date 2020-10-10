Menu
Pamela Gayle Tyree Tibbs
1961 - 2020
BORN
February 18, 1961
DIED
October 7, 2020
TIBBS, Pamela Gayle Tyree, 59, passed away on October 7, 2020. She was born in Richmond and was the daughter of the late Herbert and Gladys Smith Tyree. She had a great love for gardening, making quilts and taking care of her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Donald Ray Tibbs; her children, April Loscomb, Michael Martin, Elaine Matheny and Candice Sibley; many brothers and sisters and seven grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. Due to COVID-19, masks are required and also social distancing. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Cherish all the memories of Pam. She will be missed so much. Her smile will shine down on us. Thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Sherry Newton
Family
October 9, 2020
Elaine,

We are very sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers go out to all of you at this time.

Laurie and Willie
Laurie Foster
Family
October 9, 2020