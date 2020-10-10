WALLACE, Boyce Abernathy, 82, of Victoria, Va., started playing the fiddle in Heaven on



October 8, 2020. He was the husband of the late Eleanor Johnson Wallace; son of the late Jonathan Morgan Wallace and Ada Elizabeth Wallace; brother of the late Mary Williams, Gerald Wallace, Claude Wallace, Phyllis Forbes, Laverna Bobbitt, Carolyn Crenshaw and Hugh Wallace. He is survived by his stepchildren, Anne Gaulding, Barry Gaulding (Shirley) and Michael Gaulding (Sharon); three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; his sister, Charlotte Gallion; two brothers, Billy Wallace and Jack Wallace; devoted friend, Ginger Rogers; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Boyce was a retired supervisor for VDOT. He was known far and wide for his fiddle playing talent. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and playing bluegrass music. The family will receive friends Saturday, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Clarke Funeral Home in Kenbridge. Graveside funeral services will be held Sunday, October 11, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the Lakeview Cemetery, Victoria. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8254 Hungarytown Road, Crewe, Va. 23970.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2020.