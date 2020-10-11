GRAF, Donald E. Sr., 88, died peacefully October 1, 2020, at his home in Henrico, Virginia. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, on May 25, 2011. Don left four loving children and their spouses, Kris Coates, Donna and Brandon Pettit, Eddie and Becky Graf, David and Hilary Graf; along with 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and counting. He was a standout four-sport athlete at Poly Tech, Baltimore, drafted by the Baltimore Orioles and a football record holder at Elon College. He was a successful business owner and patriot who volunteered for the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He also served in multiple recreational coaching positions, including Tuckahoe Little League Commissioner. Don was a longtime member of Discovery United Methodist Church, where he loved singing in the choir and working with the camels during Christmas. Don Graf was a loving family man who loved his Savior, Jesus Christ. Our Pop will be greatly missed.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.