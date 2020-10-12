LOCKTON, Lillian Piskla, 99, of Hopewell, Va., died October 8, 2020. Born in Prince George County, Va., she was the daughter of Paul Piskla and Margaret Yendrik. Preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Margaret; husband, Allen August Lockton; sister, Anne Seymour; nephews, James Lockton and Charles Seymour. She is survived by her nephew, Paul Seymour (Robin); great-nieces and nephews, Ruth, Elizabeth, Levi, Hannah, Paul, Abigail and Isaac; and dear friend, Kara Canada. She was blessed and grateful for her team of dedicated nurses, Tabitha Bartee, Linda Wells, Katie Stokes and the Encompass Hospice staff. Lillian was a lifetime member of Nazareth Lutheran Church in Hopewell. She traveled and had a closet full of photo slides to show for it. Lillian was an avid reader and also enjoyed water skiing. She especially loved spending time with family at river beach gatherings. A funeral service will be conducted at Appomattox Cemetery on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020, at the J. T. Morriss & Son Hopewell Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nazareth Lutheran Church in Hopewell, Va. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 12, 2020.