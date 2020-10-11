BURKS, Nancy Quinn Fulton, was born on April 9, 1952, in Richmond, Va., and died on September 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hilda Nystrom Fulton and Hamilton Quinn Fulton. She is survived by her loving husband, Don Louis Burks III; her brother, David Fulton (Joyce); her nieces, Gwyn Reed (Ron) and Stacey Fulton; and her great-nephews, Tommy Fulton and Connor Reed. Nancy was a church organist and choir director for many years in the Richmond area, previously serving as organist/choir director at St. Paul Lutheran Church and most recently serving as organist at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mechanicsville, Va. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, at St. Paul Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, Nancy has requested that donations in her memory be made to the Nancy Burks Organ Fund at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 8100 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.