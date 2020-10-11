Menu
VEACH, Mary E., 82, of Sandston, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse J. Bowman and Clyde Robinette; son, John A. Veach III; granddaughter, April Reeves; and her sister, Shirley Hughes. Mary worked as an admin clerk for the Department of Corrections. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, John A. Veach; children, Sheila Hughes, Mark Veach (Michele), Jonanna Stakem (Phil) and Paul Veach; grandchildren, Joshua Dyer (Christel), Eric Stakem (Jessica), Collin Veach, Zachary Veach, Carrie Kovacik (Jack), Amber Crampton, Anthony Crampton, Destini Crampton; eight great-grandchildren; nephew, Harvey C. Linn Jr.; and her niece, Tammy C. Linn and Tammy's fiance, Beau Scarborough. It was Mary's wishes to not have a public service or visitation, you may leave an online condolence for the family at www.nelsenrichmond.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.
