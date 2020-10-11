Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Taye'marrie Nichole Burke
BURKE, Ms. Taye'marrie Nichole, age 27, of Richmond, departed this life September 29, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Tameca Burke; father, Jermaine Booker; maternal grandmother, Betty Mitchell; paternal grandmother, Judiette Harris; four sisters, three brothers, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
12:45p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220
Oct
13
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
October 11, 2020