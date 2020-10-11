BURKE, Ms. Taye'marrie Nichole, age 27, of Richmond, departed this life September 29, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Tameca Burke; father, Jermaine Booker; maternal grandmother, Betty Mitchell; paternal grandmother, Judiette Harris; four sisters, three brothers, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.