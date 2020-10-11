Menu
Teresa Merie "Mormor" Birkeland
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
BIRKELAND, Teresa Merie "Mormor", 79, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on October 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, John Henry Birkeland Sr. of Bergen, Norway. Teresa is survived by her three children, John Henry Birkeland Jr., Debbie (Roger) Burcham and Lisa Fishpaw; grandchildren, Corinne, John Henry III (Christine) and Noah Birkeland, Eric (Olga), Stepanie Burcham, Joseph and Samantha Fishpaw; and great-grandchildren, Evie and Levi Burcham; also her beloved Norwegian relatives, Svein and Gun Birkeland and their children, May Siren (Ronny) and Atle (Marthe). At the age of 16, Teresa traveled to Norway with her new husband, where they lived for several years. She fell in love with Norweigan culture and food and it became an integral part of her family. Teresa was an entrepreneur ahead of her time. She opened her own beauty shop in the 1970s, a catering business, made wedding cakes, painted wall murals, sold candles and jewelry and opened Li'Mor cupcakes at the age of 70. Teresa loved cooking, baking, puzzles, knitting, her church community and supporting her grandchildren in every way she could. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Fairmount Christian Church (6502 Creighton Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111). Donations can be made to Fairmount Christian Church, P.O. Box 788, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Fairmount Christian Church
6502 Creighton Rd, Mechanicsville, Virginia
