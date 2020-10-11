CALKINS, Patricia Gavin, 88, of Richmond, died October 7, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Ronald F. Calkins Sr. Known to her father as an angel blessed and handed down to him directly from heaven, and known to her grandchildren as the desert fairy, she began her adult life as a radiological technician at the University of Tennessee Medical School, where she met a medical student who soon thereafter became her husband. She was a devoted wife and a fiercely dedicated mother who prized and enjoyed her family and extended family immensely. She had the rare quality to be able to find humor in any situation. She had an infectious laugh and lit up any room she went into. And now heaven has called their angel home again. She had a keen interest in people and a talent for gourmet cooking. Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Kath C. and Litt Thompson; sons and daughters-in-law, Ronald Fleming Jr. and wife, Joy T. Calkins, Michael Gavin Sr. and wife, Kelley T. Calkins, all of Richmond; grandchildren, Gavin Thompson and his wife, Britney, Parker and Litt Thompson, Ronald Fleming III, Nellie, Claire, Michael Jr. and Lily Calkins; a niece, Patricia Palmeri; and two nephews, Mark and Matthew Livingston. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis DeSales Catholic Church, Kilmarnock, with interment in Historic Christ Church Cemetery, Irvington, was private due to COVID restrictions. The family would welcome contributions to Laura Quinn Wild Bird Sanctuary, 93600 Overseas Hwy., Tavernier, Fla. 33070.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.