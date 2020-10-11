FRY, Richard Edward "Dick", 80, of Jetersville, Virginia, was born in St. Charles, Missouri on July 20, 1940, and was called home by the Lord on October 4, 2020, after a battle with Alzheimer's/Dementia. He was preceded in death by many relatives, but notably his second wife, Aleta Daniel Fry. He leaves behind his brother, Darrel Fry (Hilda) of Columbia, Missouri; first wife, Marilyn Russ Fry of Midlothian, Va.; daughters, Stephanie Fry Edwards (John) of Jetersville, Va., Sandra Fry Wenk (Pete) of North Chesterfield, Va., Angela Fry Trapp (Bret) of Chester, Va. and Tracy Fry Hudler (Jamey) of Maidens, Va.; 10 grandchildren, Adam Saldana, William and Matthew Edwards, Sarah Wenk, Kevin, Heather and David Trapp, Samantha Hudler, Jennifer Edwards McMinn (Joe) of Chester, Va. and Michelle Edwards McAllister (Ricky) of Chesterfield, Va.; and five great-grandchildren, Lilly, Violet, Juliet, Liam and Scarlett. Dick joined the Navy in 1957 and served in the U.S. and England. He was a plane captain/crew chief while in the Navy. In 1965, he started working for UNIVAC at the Fleet Assistant Group Naval Station Norfolk, writing programs for submarine tenders to calculate and order war-ready supplies. While at UNIVAC, he was a programmer and worked on the Apollo Project, writing a program that sent messages to the S4B Rocket Guidance System. He later worked for the Department of Motor Vehicles in Richmond, Virginia for 22 years as a planning manager, programming manager and operations manager, retiring in 2002. Dick loved the Lord, his country, cooking, reading, gardening and attending political functions. He also loved animals, especially dogs and rescued many while volunteering at Southside SPCA in Meherrin, Virginia. He told everyone about Jesus and would fill his pockets with Evangecards for the day. Dick was a practical joker and had a sense of humor. He was a big man with a loud voice. He was stubborn, but tenderhearted. He usually donned a white beard and a cap that said, "God is Good All the Time." A graveside service at Lakeview Cemetery in Blackstone, Virginia will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020. Please wear jeans or bibbers in honor of Dick. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Sandy Creek Baptist Church at 25450 E. Saylers Creek Road, Jetersville, Va. 23083. Arrangements are by the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.