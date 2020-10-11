JESSEE, Betty Counts, 97, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Born in Cleveland, Va., as the youngest of five children, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert W. Jessee; and son, Robert W. Jessee Jr. She is survived by her son, Allen W. Jessee and wife, Vicki, of Richmond. Private services were held in Lebanon, Va. Share memories and condolences with the Jessee family at www.owensfuneralservice.com
. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., was in charge of arrangements.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.