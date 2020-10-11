Menu
Ethelene W. Clark
CLARK, Ethelene W., 94, went home to be with the Lord on October 7. 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Melinda and Leslie Apperson; son, C. R. "Buddy" Wyatt; and daughter, Elaine E. Harding. She is survived by three children, Diane S. Eubank, David L. Clark (Crystal) and Peggy C. Mickles (Gene); nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was a member of Corinth Baptist Church, New Kent for most of her life, switching to Antioch Baptist, Sandston in later years. Ethel became a well-known and much-loved figure in Sandston by working at Chuck's Supermarket for 45 years, until she was 78. Her sweet, loving nature will be sorely missed. We wish to give special thanks to all the caregivers who showed her so much love and compassion. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, at Washington Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, Pa. 18901, dementiasociety.org/donate. Online condolences may be left at nelsenrichmond.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Washington Memorial Park Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Lifting you up in our prayers for peace and comfort in your time of great loss and grief.
Paul and Mary Beth
October 11, 2020