KIRBY, Gordon H., 85, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was retired as an electrical contractor. He was a member of the Washington and Henry Masonic Lodge, Mechanicsville. He loved to work and to fish, but the most important thing in life to him was his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Kirby; and is survived by his children, Karen L. Kirby and John G. Kirby (Karen Cartagena); grandsons, Cody Kirby and Brent Kirby Woogen; and brother, William Kirby. The family will receive friends Monday, October 12, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, October 13, at 3 p.m. at Washington Memorial Park. The family wishes to thank the Masonic Home of Virginia for their excellent care for the last 10 years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in his honor be made to the Masonic Home of Virginia, P.O. Box 7866, Henrico, Va. 23231-0366. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.