JEFFRIES, Theresa Christine, of King William, Va., formerly of Brooklyn, N.Y., entered eternal rest on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the age of 97. Theresa was predeceased by her loving husband, John M. Jeffries. She is survived by her daughter, Martina J. Garris; grandson, Shawn J. Garris; granddaughter, M. Monique Bingham (Galen); four great-granddaughters; one brother, Merchant H. Brown Jr.; and a host of other loving relatives and dear friends. Remains entrusted to B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, Va., where a public visitation will be held in the chapel on Saturday, October 17, 2020, beginning at 9:30 a.m., with funeral services immediately following at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Third Union Baptist Church of King William. Pastor Dr. Wilbert Talley officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Third Union Baptist Church, 452 Walkerton, Rd., King William, Va. 23086 (please adhere to COVID-19 protocols).



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.