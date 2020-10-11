Menu
ELDER, Florence T., departed this life October 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ceasar Harris. She is survived by her daughter, Twania Gray (Don); four grandchildren, Ramon Osborne (Venus), Natika Whitson, Wayne Osborne (Rebeca) and Tameka Osborne; seven great-grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 11 a.m., with limited capacity.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA 23223
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
October 11, 2020