ELDER, Florence T., departed this life October 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ceasar Harris. She is survived by her daughter, Twania Gray (Don); four grandchildren, Ramon Osborne (Venus), Natika Whitson, Wayne Osborne (Rebeca) and Tameka Osborne; seven great-grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 11 a.m., with limited capacity.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.