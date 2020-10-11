NESMITH, Kenneth "Lee", 70, departed this life on October 8, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Ann Dow NeSmith; son, Mark A. NeSmith; daughter, Megan N. Bartlett(Josh); grandchildren, Liam Watkins, Hayden and Ava Bartlett; sister, Susie N. Bucher (Rick). He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth E. NeSmith; and daughter, Laura N. Powell. Graveside service will be held Thursday, October 15, at 10 a.m., at Powhatan Community Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at bennettbardenfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.