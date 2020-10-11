MULLINS, Edward Grayson, Sr., 92, of Ashland, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice M. Mullins; stepson, Bryant Keith Hanson; sister, Ester Lowry. Edward is survived by his children, Edward Grayson Mullins Jr. (Carol), Teresa M. Martin (Doug), Robin L. Gibson (Kevin), Susan H. Stanley (James), Rhonda H. Mills (Ronnie); grandchildren, James Mullins, Jonathan Martin, Ashley Martin, Chase Gibson, Ashley Mills, Kristen Hanson; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous friends to include Dorothy, Sonny and Rhonda. Edward was a retired millwright from DuPont and was a member of Corinth Christian Church. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, attending bluegrass and big band festivals and traveling with family and friends. He was a great story teller of the many adventures of his life and he loved spending time with his family and friends. He was also a part of the "Greatest Generation," serving in the Navy during WWII, retiring a Senior Chief Petty Officer. The family will receive friends noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Nelsen Funeral Home-Reid Chapel, 412 S. Washington Hwy., where his service will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Starke Behavioral & Health Association (Special Olympics
), 960 Woodmans Rd., Crewe, Va. 23930.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.