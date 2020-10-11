Menu
Edward Grayson Mullins Sr.
MULLINS, Edward Grayson, Sr., 92, of Ashland, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice M. Mullins; stepson, Bryant Keith Hanson; sister, Ester Lowry. Edward is survived by his children, Edward Grayson Mullins Jr. (Carol), Teresa M. Martin (Doug), Robin L. Gibson (Kevin), Susan H. Stanley (James), Rhonda H. Mills (Ronnie); grandchildren, James Mullins, Jonathan Martin, Ashley Martin, Chase Gibson, Ashley Mills, Kristen Hanson; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous friends to include Dorothy, Sonny and Rhonda. Edward was a retired millwright from DuPont and was a member of Corinth Christian Church. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, attending bluegrass and big band festivals and traveling with family and friends. He was a great story teller of the many adventures of his life and he loved spending time with his family and friends. He was also a part of the "Greatest Generation," serving in the Navy during WWII, retiring a Senior Chief Petty Officer. The family will receive friends noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Nelsen Funeral Home-Reid Chapel, 412 S. Washington Hwy., where his service will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Starke Behavioral & Health Association (Special Olympics), 960 Woodmans Rd., Crewe, Va. 23930.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA 23005
Oct
13
Service
2:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA 23005
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
